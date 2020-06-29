South Western Railways revises booking timings

South Western Railways revises booking timings

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 29 2020, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2020, 22:41 ist
Representative image.

Computerised Passenger Reservation Centres in Bengaluru Division will function from 8 am to 6 pm from Monday to Saturday, to comply with the latest restrictions.

These centres are situated in KSR Bengaluru, Cantonment, Yeshwantpur, Krishnarajapuram, Hosur, Tumakuru, Mandya, Yelahanka, and Kengeri. On Sundays, due to complete lockdown announced by the state government, all reservation centres in the division will remain closed, except for KSR Bengaluru which will function from 8 am to 2 pm.

In a release, the South Western Railway said that the revision in timings was due to the decision by the government of Karnataka to impose a curfew from 8 pm to 5 am on weekdays and complete lockdown on Sundays.

There will be no change in the working hours of Reservation Centres at Dharmapuri, Sri Sathyasai Prasanthinilayam, Hindupur and Bangarpet which are working in a single shift from 8 am to 2 pm.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

South Western Railway
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

India debates skin-tone bias as beauty cos alter ads

India debates skin-tone bias as beauty cos alter ads

Trump deletes retweet of video with 'white power' chant

Trump deletes retweet of video with 'white power' chant

Can Covid-19 damage the brain?

Can Covid-19 damage the brain?

Podcast | The Lead: KK Shailaja on Kerala's Covid fight

Podcast | The Lead: KK Shailaja on Kerala's Covid fight

 