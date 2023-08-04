Sowjanya case: Protest against malicious campaign

A mega protest rally was organised under the aegis of Akhila Karnataka Sri Manjunatha Swamy Bhaktavrinda, at Ujire on Friday, demanding to end the misinformation campaign against Dharmasthala and to trace the culprits in the murder of Sowjanya.

Sowjanya was sexually assaulted and murdered in 2012. The participants demanded to end malicious campaign against Dharmastala temple.

The protest was held at Sri Janardhan Swamy Temple Carstreet. Addressing the gathering, MLC K Harish Kumar said “Truth will always triumph. Owing to a lack of evidence, the lone suspect was acquitted by the CBI court in the incident. If the public has any evidence pertaining to the case, they can hand it over to the police. We are confident of the government ordering for re-investigation into the case. However, in the name of murder, false allegations are levelled against Dharmasthala and Heggade in the name of the murder.”

Former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake said “culprits should be traced and punished. The sanctity of Dharmasthala should be protected. We are all with Heggade. Legally investigation will be conducted to provide justice.”

Dr Padmaprasad Ajila of Aladangadi Palace said “Dharmadhikari has been revered by all irrespective of religion. God will punish those who levelled false allegations.”

A copy of the demand to take strict action against those who are levelling false allegations against Dharmasthala was handed over to Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja.

Accepting the demand, Harish Poonja said that soon after CBI court acquitted the lone suspect in the case, he along with MLC Prathapsimha Nayak had submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister demanding a re-investigation into the case. “We urge the government to order for re-investigation into the case and bring out the genuine culprits within two months.”

MLC Prathap Simha Nayak said Sri Kshetra Dharmastala dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade had spoken to the then state home minister immediately when Sowjanya was murdered 11 years ago. “Heggade had demanded justice for Sowjanya. However, some are engaged in misguiding society through malicious campaigns. All of us demand justice for Sowjanya,” he added.

After the protest, a procession was carried out to SDM College in Ujire.

Sent back

Sowjanya’s mother Kusumavathi, brother and sister had approached the stage seeking justice. However, police prevented them and sent them back.

Kusumavathi said “We came here seeking justice. Why were we not allowed to climb the stage? We will continue our fight till we get justice. We believe in dharma,” she said.

A few protesters tried to gherao Kusuma and her family members, which created tension at the venue. Sowjanya's sister Saundarya sought to know whether it was wrong to seek justice. "No girl should undergo what my sister underwent. Is it right to gherao when we ask for justice?"