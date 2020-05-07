Strict action against tax fraud, says CM

Strict action against tax fraud, says CM

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 07 2020, 22:51 ist
  • updated: May 07 2020, 22:54 ist

 In order to prevent leakage of GST revenue, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa directed authorities Thursday to initiate strict action against those involved in tax frauds.

Noting that there were cases of fake e-way bills and misuse of various provisions while transporting goods, Yediyurappa said that the government would treat such violations in a stern manner. He also directed officials of the Commercial Tax department to initiate measures to bridge the revenue loss suffered during the lockdown.

According to sources, against a target of Rs 8,000 crore for March, Commercial Tax department could collect only Rs 2,500 crore due to the lockdown.

