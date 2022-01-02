Karnataka to impose curbs for Maharashtra travellers

Stricter rules for those travelling to Karnataka from Maharashtra

Bommai said a decision on lockdown in the state will be taken in the next two days

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 02 2022, 21:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2022, 21:21 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said there was a need for tougher rules for travellers from Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters after holding a review meeting, he said that the checkposts on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border in Belagavi and Vijayapura will check full (two-dose) vaccination and negative RT PCR certificate.

"In the last one week, Covid cases are increasing across the country, especially so in Maharashtra. As interaction between people of Karnataka and Mumbai is very high, we have instructed for restrictions. This may cause inconvenience to commuters but their cooperation is necessary," he added.

Asked about the partial lockdown restrictions in West Bengal and other states, he said the government's decision will be based on the evolving situation. "A decision will be taken in the next two days," he added.

