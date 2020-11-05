Teacher training module has lessons on Covid-19

The online training imparted to teachers working with state government schools has a new subject this year following the Covid-19 pandemic.

As many as 1,52,733 government primary school teachers are undergoing online training under National Initiative for School Heads' Teachers' Holistic Advancement (NISHTA) platform where they will be trained about the hygienic and safe school environment, health, and safety at schools which includes social distancing.

The schedule released by NISHTA, an initiative by the government of India, specifies training on hygiene and safety at schools for the first 15 days which will be conducted between November 3 to 15.

Meanwhile, the end of the training session which will be held in the month of January 2021 will train teachers on the Covid-19 situation and how to face challenges in education.

Those, who complete the training, will get a certificate of merit from the Government of Karnataka. This year, the state government has not conducted the annual teachers' training programme following the pandemic and all are directed to take part in the online training on the NISHTA platform.

However, the training module released by the Department of State Education Research and Training has also mentioned gender sensitivity, ICT-based education, school-based assessment, developing leadership qualities and Child rights, and POCSO.