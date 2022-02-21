Three held in connection with murder of right-wing activist in Shivamogga, says Home Minister Jnanendra

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that three people were arrested in connection with the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga, an incident that has caused communal tensions in the district.

Jnanendra said that an investigation is on and prima facie, five people are responsible for the murder.

The minister asserted that the state government will not allow the communal tension to spread to other parts of the state. An adequate police force is deployed in the region, he said. “The police are investigating the causes responsible for the murder. Shortly, a report will be submitted,” he said.

On whether Harsha's murder was linked to previous attempts on his life, Jnanendra said this is still under investigation. "I met family members of the victim earlier in the day and assured action against those responsible," he said.

Also Read — Stones hurled at funeral procession of Bajrang Dal worker, vehicles set afire

On arrests made in connection with the case, he said that while some people have been arrested, some were yet to be nabbed.

The government is strengthening security measures in Shivamogga. As many as 1,200 personnel were deployed following the murder on Sunday evening. “We are deploying 200 additional personnel from Bengaluru, and 200 will be dispatched from other parts of the state," he said.

While five people had carried out the murder, Jnanendra said that the number of people who played a role “behind the scenes” is yet to be ascertained.

On demands to ban PFI and SDPI, Jnanendra said that there are several criteria to ban organisations. "We will take action (against the groups)," he said, dismissing allegations that BJP was taking a soft stand against them as they divide minority votes and hurt the Congress’ prospects.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made an appeal for peace.

Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik met Bommai and petitioned him, seeking action against those responsible for Harsha’s murder.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: