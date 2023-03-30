134 policemen to get CM's medal in Karnataka

Three IPS officers among 134 policemen to get CM's medal  in Karnataka

The medals will be given to the officials on April 2 at the KSRP Grounds, Koramangala

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 30 2023, 02:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 03:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three IPS officers are among 134 police officials who will be given the Chief Minister’s medal for 2022.

The three IPS officers chosen for the honours are Director of Forensic Science Laboratory Dharmendra Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-South) Mohammed Sujeetha M S, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Srinivas R Gowda.

Also Read | Bengaluru constable complains to President of India against inspector, suspended
 

Deputy Commissioner of Police, VVIP Security, Manjunath Babu H; Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Criminal Investigation Department (CID) B N Srinivas; Assistant Commissioner of Police (Seshadripuram sub-division) Chandan Kumar N along with police inspector, CID, Bhaskar C; and police inspectors B S Ashok, Maruthi G Nayak and Anitha Kumar M are among the recipients of the medals.

The medals will be given to the officials on April 2 at the KSRP Grounds, Koramangala, a release from the police department said.

 

