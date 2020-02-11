Tipu will not be dropped from textbooks this year: S Suresh Kumar

The state government will not drop Tipu Sultan from textbooks this year, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar

has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Kumar said that a committee had already been set up to study the pros and cons of the issue. “A decision on the Tipu Sultan in textbooks will be taken next year, as the issue needs more debate and deliberations. A decision on this issue is definitely not possible this academic year,” he said.

The minister will stay at Pachchedoddi government primary school, on the periphery of the forest, in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district, on Monday.

This will be the third village school stay of Suresh Kumar.