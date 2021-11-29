Tourism dept plans package trips to sericulture farms

Tourism dept plans package trips to Ramanagar’s sericulture farms

The plan is to pick up tourists from Bengaluru once or twice a week to tour the silk city Ramanagar

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 29 2021, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2021, 05:41 ist
The programme will be called ‘soil to silk” and the tour concludes at 5.30 pm. Credit: DH Photo

Silk lovers in the city will soon get a chance to know all things silk as the Ramanagar district administration is planning to launch “seri-tourism” in association with the tourism department. 

The plan is to pick up tourists from Bengaluru once or twice a week to tour the silk city Ramanagar to introduce them to silkworm farming, weaving, silk industries, etc. 

Sources in the Ramanagar zilla panchayat said that a vehicle will be arranged to pick up interested tourists from the Kumara Krupa guest house.

“Our plan is to start from Bengaluru at 7 am, eat breakfast at Bidadi and visit a few villages in Ramanagar where seri-farming is on. The people can interact with farmers, industry experts and weavers,” said an official.

The programme will be called ‘soil to silk” and the tour concludes at 5.30 pm. The tourists will be dropped back to the Kumara Krupa guest house.

“The package includes breakfast, lunch and tea break. As per the plan, the tour will cost Rs 1,750 per person,” the official said.

The last one hour of the tour will be dedicated for shopping at the Karnataka Silk Industries Emporium.

“We are also planning to include Channapatna in this package to attract more people and help the artisans there,” the official said.

Officials said the plan is on the lines of the Silk World set up at Yercaud in Tamil Nadu.  

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

silk
Ramanagar
Sericulture
Karnataka
Bengaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pentagon Chief orders new inquiry into Syria airstrike

Pentagon Chief orders new inquiry into Syria airstrike

Canada's Omicron count rises to 3; Quebec sees 1st case

Canada's Omicron count rises to 3; Quebec sees 1st case

Messi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or

Messi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or

News agencies create joint 'European Newsroom'

News agencies create joint 'European Newsroom'

Club World Cup to be held in UAE in February

Club World Cup to be held in UAE in February

South Africa returnee from Chandigarh Covid positive

South Africa returnee from Chandigarh Covid positive

Sharjeel's speech did not incite violence: Allahabad HC

Sharjeel's speech did not incite violence: Allahabad HC

Who is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's new CEO?

Who is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's new CEO?

UAE stops jail term for those bringing in cannabis

UAE stops jail term for those bringing in cannabis

'Omicron' cryptocurrency rides variant rollercoaster

'Omicron' cryptocurrency rides variant rollercoaster

 