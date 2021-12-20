Twins, mother killed as drunk truck driver hits bike in Karnataka

K'taka: Twins, mother killed as drunk driver hits bike

The condition of Shivanand, the deceased children's father, is said to be critical

IANS
IANS,
  • Dec 20 2021, 12:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2021, 12:55 ist
The truck driver, who was found to be in an inebriated state, tried to escape from the spot but was arrested by the police. Credit: iStock Photo

In a case of drunk driving, a truck driver hit several vehicles before colliding with a bike, killing three of the four riders, including twins and their mother in Hassan district of Karnataka, police said.

The accident happened on Sunday at midnight.

The deceased have been identified as three-year-old Pranathi, Pranav and their mother Jyothi. The condition of Shivanand, the deceased children's father, is said to be critical.

According to police, the incident took place on the National Highway in the outskirts of Hassan city. The victims' family was travelling on their bike when they were hit by the truck. The truck had also hit four other vehicles before hitting the bike.

The impact of the collision was such that all four were thrown off. The twins came under the wheels and were dragged by the vehicle for a long distance. The body of Pranathi had been totally disfigured. Both kids died on the spot and their mother succumbed to injuries at the hospital, police said.

The truck driver, who was found to be in an inebriated state, tried to escape from the spot but was arrested by the police. The investigation is on.

Karnataka
India News
Hassan district

