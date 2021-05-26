Two firms offer Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine doses to Karnataka

Two Indian companies have offered to supply Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to Karnataka after the state invited bids to procure two crore Covid-19 vaccines to propel the vaccination drive that has faltered due to a severe shortage of jabs.

Bulk MRO Industrial Supply Pvt Ltd from Mumbai has offered to supply the Sputnik V vaccine, while Bengaluru-based Thulasi Systems has said it can provide the Sputnik+ single dose vaccine, officials said.

Authorities are evaluating the next steps even as no major international vaccine manufacturer came forward in response to the Open International Tender, which was floated on May 14 and closed at 5.30 pm on May 24.

Several other Indian states are also scrambling to procure vaccines through global tenders amid the brutal second wave of the pandemic, even as the Centre said the order books of Pfizer and Moderna, two major US vaccine makers, were full at the moment.

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who is also chairperson of the Covid-19 Task Force, was still hopeful and told DH that the government would consider extending the time limit for submission of bids, given the tepid response. The government has approved Rs 843 crore for the procurement of vaccines.

“Let's see...There are many licence holders for the vaccines and we’re sure something will come out,” he said. When asked if the government would float a fresh tender, he said: “We can extend the time (limit) instead of re-tendering. We will discuss this.”

Karnataka is struggling with its vaccination drive as the government does not have enough stock or supply for the 18-44 age category, while the virus continues to ravage the rural areas and its capital and tech hub, Bengaluru.

“Vaccination for the 18-44 age group is going on, but not publicly. It’s only for priority groups, which we want to finish by the end of this month,” Narayan said.

The government wants to launch its own software programme for vaccination on June 1. Globally, there are at least 15 Covid-19 vaccines that have received regulatory authorisation or approvals.

“We weren't looking for responses from just international manufacturers. Even suppliers were allowed to make a bid," Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation managing director KS Latha Kumari said, adding that the tender documents would be verified following which negotiations would take place over pricing and other details.

According to sources, one of the two bids was not in the prescribed format. If this becomes a single-bid tender, then officials may consider redoing the process.

Bulk MRO co-founder Devang Shah told DH that the company had a licensing agreement to supply Sputnik V and talks were on with other manufacturers for sale agreements.

Thulasi Systems managing director T S Srinvas said his company, which deals with solar and LED lighting solutions, has been supplying Covid-19 products for the past one year.