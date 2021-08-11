Unhappy ministers: Bommai to head to Delhi again?

Even before Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai settles in, he might have to head to New Delhi once again due to disgruntlement over portfolios allocated to his Cabinet colleagues.

Bommai has said that he would visit Delhi in the coming week over the Mekedatu issue. However, insiders say that he would meet the party leadership to apprise them of the portfolio situation.

While a few ministers are unhappy over the portfolios allocated to them and have sought a quick redressal, several legislators are unhappy and some have travelled to Delhi to meet party leaders.

The four positions vacant in Bommai’s Cabinet could be used to quell some dissidence, with BJP sources indicating that some reshuffle could be required to please all the parties concerned.

Meanwhile, first-time minister Muniratna has suggested that ministers from the migrant camp -- those that quit the Congress-JD(S) coalition -- should exchange portfolios among themselves rather than demanding plum ones from the party, as a measure to quell dissidence.

Differences over allocation of portfolios, and accusations that native BJP leaders were sidelined, emerged ever since new ministers were sworn in a week ago. Bommai also met ministers Anand Singh and M T B Nagaraj last Sunday, and assured legislators such as Satish Reddy of opportunities in the Cabinet in the future.

However, the list of disgruntled legislators has remained long. Prominent among them are the Jarkiholi brothers -- Ramesh and Balachandra.

Transport and ST Welfare Minister B Sriramulu is also displeased with his portfolios. MLC C P Yogeeshwar is in Delhi, unhappy that he was dropped. Shrimanth Patil and R Shankar and Athani MLA Mahesh Kumatahalli, who was not made minister both under Yediyurappa and Bommai, are also sulking.