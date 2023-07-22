Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje says infiltrators behind Manipur violence, slams Opposition

Terming the ethnic violence in Manipur as an angry reaction to the Union Government's acts of 'sending infiltrators from across the border out of the country' and of developing north-eastern states, Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Saturday stated that the Centre is committed to establish peace in all north-eastern states and to deliver the government facilities to the citizens there.

"A large number of infiltrators from other countries have come to north-eastern states, due to the mistake of previous governments. As the Centre now is continuously working to send them out, naturally conflicts are going on. But, the Centre is committed to establish peace in all north-eastern states, and to deliver government facilities to the citizens there," she said.

Charging that UPA and Congress governments had neglected North -East states due to which people there were not feeling that they were also part of India, Karandlaje claimed that development works are going on even in border areas of NE states now and Central government facilities are reaching citizens there for the first time, "due to which those who have come from outside for taking up 'Vidrohi' activities there are naturally angry resulting in conflicts".

"The Centre is ready for discussion about Manipur issue in the ongoing session of the Parliament. But, Congress and other parties are not ready for that," she said.

West Bengal incident

Reacting on the alleged act of stripping two women naked and torturing them in West Bengal, Karandlaje charged that this case is also being used to project the Centre in a bad light.

"Election politics of killing people is going on in West Bengal. We demand proper probe and punishment for the guilty in the case of stripping women naked there," she added.

On LoP in Karnataka

In the wake of Chief Minister Siddarmaiah's criticism of 'Vishwaguru can't find a leader of opposition in Karnataka', Shobha Krandlaje opined he is making such remarks due to desperation of 'not being able to implement all guarantees promised before coming to power'.

"Where is the first cabinet meeting of Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar which implemented all five guarantees as promised by the Congress? Financial condition of the State Government is getting worse day by day. Even the scheme of free bus journey for women is also not properly planned. State road transport corporations are running under losses and they may face difficulty in paying salary to their employees in coming days. Due to such desperation, they are criticisng the BJP,"she added.

As part of the strategy of our party, our MLAs would elect their leader in the Assembly in coming days, she noted.