Unusual heat sweeping over Karnataka

Unusual heat seems to be sweeping Karnataka, especially in the coastal, Malnad and north interior parts with mercury levels rising steadily by 2 to 3 degrees Centigrade above normal for February-March. Districts like Shivamogga and Raichur recorded 38 degrees Centigrade. In fact, Bengaluru’s 34 degrees Centigrade on Wednesday was also said to be 1 to 2 degrees above normal, according to meteorologists.

G S Patil, scientist, IMD, Bengaluru, told DH that the state is likely to be warmer than normal in the summer. “It is already evident as a few districts like Raichur/Kalaburagi and the interior district like Shivamogga have already recorded 38 degrees Centigrade,” he said. According to officials, temperature in these districts was slightly above the normal mean temperature for the February-March period.

G Srinivasa Reddy, director, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), said, “The overall trend, especially in coastal, Malnad and northern districts we have been seeing is that mercury levels are going up by 2 to 3 degrees Centigrade. In fact, the whole of February was unusually hot. The intensity of the heat was such that Karwar witnessed 37 degrees towards the end of February.”

According to KSNDMC observations, except for the South-Interior Karnataka districts, the rest of the state has been experiencing severe heat. “The coastal areas which usually witness 32-33 degrees Centigrade are inching closer to 35 degrees Centigrade. Similarly, the northern districts which see about 35-36 degrees Centigrade are already recording 38 degrees Centigrade.

The southern districts known to be cooler, are also witnessing hot weather.

Meteorologists attribute the phenomenon to the rise in surface temperature of the sea owing to changing climatic conditions across the globe.