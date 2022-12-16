Varsity bandh by NSUI today

The National Students Union India (NSUI) has given a bandh call at all universities and colleges on Saturday. The NSUI activists said that they would boycott classes on Saturday.
"If there are classes conducted, we will force them to close," NSUI Bengaluru president Lakshya Raj said. The NSUI's demands include a timely announcement of results, the release of scholarships, a reduction in government college fees and others.
