Took Covishield in K'taka? Wait 12 weeks for 2nd dose

Wait 12 weeks for second dose if you have taken Covishield in Karnataka

The government has already placed an order for three crore vaccines and paid money to the vaccine producers

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 14 2021, 21:00 ist
  • updated: May 14 2021, 21:00 ist
A medical worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the Covaxin Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre in KC General government hospital in Bangalore on May 7, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

The Karnataka government on Friday asked those who took the Covishield vaccine not to come to vaccination centres if they have not completed 12 weeks of the first dose, citing advisory of expert groups.

In a press release, the vaccination mission director said the second dose of Covishield vaccine should be administered to eligible beneficiaries at 12 to 16 weeks interval after receiving first dose as recommended by the National Technical Advisory Group of Immunization (NTAGI) and National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration (NEGVAC).

Also read: Gap between Covishield vaccine doses extended to 12-16 weeks

"Hence, the earlier interval of six to eight weeks of time for Covishield vaccination between 2 doses is revised to 12 to 16 weeks. Citizens are requested not to come to vaccination centres if they have not completed 12 weeks after the first dose of Covishield vaccine," the release said.

The release clarified that the revised time interval between two doses is applicable only to Covishield and not Covaxin.

Also read: India’s wider gap for Covishield doses a reasonable approach, says Fauci

The State government recently suspended the vaccination of people between the age group of 18 and 44 due to inadequate stock of vaccine in the state.

The government has already placed an order for three crore vaccines and paid money to the vaccine producers.

However, only seven lakh vaccines have arrived, according to officials.

The government intends to float global tenders to procure two crore vaccines.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Karnataka
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Covishield

Related videos

What's Brewing

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

Six more Covid-19 vaccines to hit Indian markets soon

Six more Covid-19 vaccines to hit Indian markets soon

Mosques disappear as China builds 'beautiful Xinjiang'

Mosques disappear as China builds 'beautiful Xinjiang'

He’s a Dogecoin millionaire and he’s not selling

He’s a Dogecoin millionaire and he’s not selling

Now you can own a part of any luxury product

Now you can own a part of any luxury product

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

 