Wheel has turned full circle, says Bommai on Rishi Sunak becoming new UK PM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Monday that Indian-origin Rishi Sunak becoming the UK prime minister meant that the “wheel has turned full circle”.

Speaking to reporters at his Shiggaon constituency, Bommai said was “very happy” about Sunak becoming the UK prime minister.

”The Brits ruled over us for 200 years. They’d not have dreamt that one day an Indian would become their PM. The wheel has turned full circle,” Bommai said.

“Indians are second to none in the world and they’re at the forefront in many sectors, including politics and administration. In many countries, there are Indian MPs. But, becoming the British PM is special,” Bommai said.

Former JD(S) chief minister HD Kumaraswamy congratulated Sunak. “He is connected to our Karnataka,” he said in a tweet.

“I am overwhelmed with the election of Rishi Sunak, son-in-law of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy & Sudha Murty. I am confident that Rishi Sunak will effectively lead Britain & help to bring its economy back on track,” he said.

Congratulating Sunak, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar hoped that his tenure as PM would mark a new beginning for India-UK ties “which will bring prosperity to both the nations”.