Woman’s death triggers panic in Ch’nagar, but she tests negative for Covid

Panic gripped Chamarajanagar for a few hours after a woman who had come to private hospital for respiration problems died at Covid hospital on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi, in a press meet said that the woman, a resident of Kalasthawadi village in Mysuru district was treated for chest pain by a local doctor on June 19. She returned to her native place, Byadamodlu village in Chamarajanagar taluk the next day and complained of diarrhoea and vomiting on Sunday.

She was brought to a private hospital where the doctors found her oxygen levels were low and suspected her to be a SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) case. They advised to shift her to the Covid hospital. She was kept on ventilator support, but passed away on Monday morning. She tested negative for Covid, the DC said.

However, local residents were panicked after the woman passed away in the morning. The private hospital where she was treated, was closed for sanitisation. The areas surrounding the hospital were also disinfected and the road was also sealed down.

The people heaved a sigh of relief after blood samples and throat swabs of the deceased tested negative for Covid.