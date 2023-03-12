Woman village panchayat accountant found dead in Karnataka; parents allege dowry harassment

Bilikere police have registered a case of dowry harassment, following the suspicious death of a female village accountant in Hunsur taluk on Sunday.

The body of the accountant of Rangaiahnakoppalu gram panchayat (in Bilikere Hobli, Hunsur taluk, Mysuru district) was found hanging, attached to a window at her rented house, behind the SBI bank in Bilikere on Saturday.

Krishna Bhayi (25), daughter of Tukaram Padke, a native of Unavada village of Athani in Belagalavi district has been identified as the deceased.

Also Read | Cabbie arrested for killing former lover in Hosakote

Just 40 days prior, she was married to Subhash Bosle, a forest guard in Bandalli (in Hanur taluk, Chamarajnagar district), police said.

Krishna Bhayi's parents have accused Subhash of dowry harassment, claiming that to be the reason for their daughter's death, in their statement to Hunsur Tahsildar Ashok Kumar.

Following an inquiry, an autopsy was performed at the Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI). The body was then handed over to the deceased's relatives after the autopsy.

Bilikere police first registered a case of suspicious death under Section 174c of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Saturday. On Sunday, following Krishna Bhayi's parents' statements, Bilikere police registered a new case under Sections 498a and 304b, officials said.