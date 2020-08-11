Won't withdraw statements on Kashi, Mathura: KSE

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said he would not withdraw his statement that temples at Kashi and Mathura should be liberated from mosques, even if he has to spend his whole life in jail.

Speaking to media persons here, he said mosques have been constructed at Mathura and Kashi by demolishing temples. They were the religious centres of Hindus. Those, who visit these places, experience the feeling of slavery even today. So, temples have to be constructed there, he said.

He said India has thousands of mosques for Muslims to offer prayers. "We are not opposing them. But mosques have been constructed in both the places by demolishing temples. Muslims must respect the emotions of Hindus."

The proposed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh has united the emotions of Indians, he said.

He said the real freedom of India is not based on constructing roads, buildings but liberating religious centres from non-Hindu culture. This is the opinion of not just BJP workers but also workers of Hindu religion in Congress and JD(S). Many Hindus have sacrificed their lives for the survival of Hindu culture. RSS always respects such emotions, he claimed.

Referring to MP Asaduddin Owaisi's remark, Eshwarapa said, "Owaisi is known for opposing BJP and RSS. KPCC president D K Shivakumar is opposing my statements to appease Muslims. But Congress will not survive in politics."

He also made it clear that Shivakumar's desire to dethrone him from the post of the minister or arrest him will never become true.