'Yuva Shakti' India's driving force, says PM Modi

Yuva Shakti (youth power) is the nation's driving force and the country's economic growth provides great opportunity for its youth, he added

PTI
PTI, Hubballi,
  • Jan 12 2023, 19:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2023, 19:30 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the National Youth Festival in Hubballi, Karnataka, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Yuva Shakti is India's driving force and the country's economic growth provides great opportunity to the youth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Thursday.

Addressing the National Youth Festival after inaugurating it, Modi said from toys to tourism, defence to digital, the nation is making headlines across the world.

"Today there are global voices saying this century is India's century. It is your century, century of India's youth." He underscored the need for positive disruption to overtake even the most advanced country in the world.

"This is a special time in history. You are a special generation. You have a special mission of making an impact for India on the global scene."

Yuva Shakti (youth power) is the nation's driving force and the country's economic growth provides great opportunity for its youth, he added.

