Touchless temperature detector ‘Celcius’ launched

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 01 2020, 23:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2020, 23:40 ist
A touchless temperature detector, Celcius, developed by the faculty members of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, NMAM Institute of Technology, Nitte.

Faculty members of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, NMAM Institute of Technology, Nitte, designed and developed a simple and cost-effective touchless temperature detector ‘Celcius’ for the purpose of thermal screening of the employees.

In every organisation, it was made compulsory to check the body temperature of each employee while entering their workplace. The product developed helps in reading the body temperature upon sensing the presence of the forehead of a person. The product has features like automatic detection, separate indication for normal temperature and fever in the system.

The product was launched by Dr Niranjan N Chiplunkar, principal, NMAMIT, Nitte. Sukesh Rao M, associate professor, Dileep Kumar M J and Prajwal Hegde, assistant professors in the Department of Electronics and Communication who were involved in the design and development of this cost-effective equipment.

