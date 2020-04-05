Transport dept sets up helpline for essential services

Transport dept sets up helpline for essential services

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 05 2020, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2020, 23:38 ist
Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi announced the launch of the helpline which will also look into the issue of inter-state vehicles

The government has launched a 24x7 helpline to receive and resolve complaints regarding the movement of essential services.  

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi announced the launch of the helpline which will also look into the issue of inter-state vehicles. It will also act as a control room connecting all the regional transport offices (RTO) across the State.

Organisations and the public can call 080 2223 6698 or 94498 63214 to raise issues related to the movement of essential commodities. Alongside this, the department will also ensure availability of vehicles to move such commodity.

The move by the transport department came a day after two RTO officials were suspended for demanding bribe from vegetable transporters near Anekal.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Laxman Savadi
Karnataka
transport department
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Cultural sites through virtual tours, online sessions

Cultural sites through virtual tours, online sessions

Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East conflicts

Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East conflicts

ONGC's SOS to govt: Cut cess, royalty, free gas price

ONGC's SOS to govt: Cut cess, royalty, free gas price

Tablighi row: 6 places in Kanpur marked 'red zones'

Tablighi row: 6 places in Kanpur marked 'red zones'

Man suspected of COVID-19 attempts suicide in hospital

Man suspected of COVID-19 attempts suicide in hospital

 