Tulu movie ‘Pingaara’ adjudged best Asian film

Tulu movie 'Pingaara' has been adjudged as the best Asian film by Network For Promotion of Asian and Asia Pacific Cinema (NETPAC).

It has also been selected for screening at international film festivals planned in 29 different countries across the world.

The film, directed by R Preetham Shetty and produced by National award winning producer Avinash U Shetty and D N Manjunatha Reddy, will represent Asia in all the international film festivals.

Speaking to mediapersons at Hotel Woodlands on Thursday, Avinash Shetty said that the film would be released in theatres in the month of April or May.

"The date is yet to be finalised," he added.

"The film traces the story of three generations and forces people to respect those considered as downtrodden. The character of a divine interpreter is the central focus of the film," Avinash said.

He said the film's cast includes many fresh faces. Director Preetham Shetty has written the story and screenplay.

The film was shot in Bailuru and surrounding areas in Karkala for over 14 days, including night shifts. ''Art direction is one of the best aspects of the film. Janardan has done the art direction. Owing to his efforts, film is rich in aesthetics", Avinash added.

Co-producer Manjunatha Reddy, director Preetham Shetty, Cinematographer V Pawan Kumar, artistes Usha Bhandary, Neema Ray, Sharan Shetty, Guru Hegde, Sinchana Chandramohan, Sunil Nelligudde, Prashanth C K and Art Director Janardan were present in the press meet.