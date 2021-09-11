Two new ESIC hospitals to come up in Karnataka

Haroholli and Narsapur in Karnataka will soon have two 100-bedded hospitals run by the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

The decision was announced at the 185th meeting of the ESIC held in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh on Friday.

Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav said approval has been given for the acquisition of five acres of land for the hospitals.

Along with this, ESIC has also given approval for seven new ESIC dispensaries in Kerala.

He also said 'Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana', a scheme for unemployment allowance paid at 50% of wages for three months to those insured persons who lose their jobs for any reason, till June 2022.

The meeting also decided that wherever in-house facilities were not available in ESIC hospitals, patients would be referred to empanelled private medical service providers.

Wherever any ESI facility is at a distance of more than 10 km, patients can directly approach the empanelled hospitals for treatment.

A 30-bedded hospital was also approved for Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The ESIC Dental College working from temporary structures at Rohini in Delhi would be shifted to a new building at the ESIC Hospital Basai Darapur campus.

Besides Yadav, the meeting was also attended by Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli, Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen, Labour Secretary Apurva Chandra and Special Secretary Anuradha Prasad.

Separately, Yadav also inspected the proposed 300-bed ESIC hospital in Haridwar. He said that the ESIC has already sanctioned Rs 297 crore for the proposed 300-bed hospital in Haridwar, apart from the two hospitals sanctioned in Dehradun and Kashipur.

