Udupi Krishna temple golden tower dedication today

The 100-kg golden tower for the sanctum sanctorum of the Krishna temple will be dedicated on Thursday. A grand "Brahma Kalashotsava" is scheduled to be held on June 9.

More than 100 kg gold has been used for this tower, in addition to 300 kg of copper and 900 kg of silver. The sanctum sanctorum measures 2,500 sqft and 40 gram of gold has been used for each square feet. As much as Rs 32 crore has been spent on this golden tower.

Thin sheets of silver have been gold-plated for this purpose. Artisans say that gold used in this form could be recovered. Experts from the National Institute of Technology-Karnataka, Surathkal, have certified the quality of the gold. The names of the donors have been printed on the back side of the gold and silver sheets.

According to the tradition of the Sri Krishna Mutt, the seer who ascends the "Paryaya Peetha" takes a unique vow at the time of Paryaya. Accordingly, Vidyadheesha Swami of Palimaru Mutt had taken a vow to dedicate a golden tower for the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Krishna temple.

Devotees across the country have liberaly donated gold for the project. A team of skilled artisans led by Venkatesha Shet has crafted the tower in accordance with the architecture of the coastal area and on the lines of the golden tower of Lord Venkateshwara in Tirupati.