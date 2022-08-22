Belagavi forest officials accused of complacency

Forest Department officials weren't near the spot and City Police personnel were diverting traffic for safety of people

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Aug 22 2022, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2022, 15:18 ist

Forest Department officials did not visit the spot wherein the elusive leopard wax spotted on the 18th day near Golf Course on Monday, while the leopard passed like a flash the expert holding dart did not shoot.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil informed reporters that he would seek report regarding complacency of Forest officials. Waer Resources and District Incharge Govind Karjol too sought a report.

MLA Anil Benake said he would urge Forest Minister Umesh Katti to take action against Forest officials for their failure in tracing the leopard and replace them with team of experts.

Karnataka
Belagavi
Leopards

