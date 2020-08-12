Bengaluru violence, conspiracy to disturb peace, says Suresh Angadi

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said that the violence at K G Halli in Bengaluru on Tuesday night appears to be a conspiracy to disturb peace. If violence does not come under control, police should use force and shoot at sight those involved in it, he said.

Angadi told reporters here on Wednesday that recently, a similar incident of violence was witnessed at the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences hospital, wherein an ambulance was set on fire and vehicles were damaged, which indicates a conspiracy.

The incident in Bengaluru has to be condemned as it was an act by anti-national forces and strict action should be taken against those involved in it, he said. Violence has been aimed at to bring a bad name to the government, he said.

What should be done with those who attempt to set a police station on fire and attack media personnel, he asked.

If innocents have to be protected, action against those responsible for it is a must. The state government was efficient to take action against the elements involved. It can also avail assistance of the Centre if needed.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai are working towards maintaining law and order, Angadi said.

He said the world has been looking towards India with hope. "During the Covid-19 crisis, we need to maintain peace. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working towards improving the economy of the country, but some anti-national forces are working against it,'' he said.