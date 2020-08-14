Farmers attempt to lay siege to Suresh Angadi's office

Farmers opposing the new Land Reforms Act attempted to lay siege to the office of Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi near Channamma Circle here on Friday. Farmers raised slogans against the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa government and demanded an immediate roll back of the new law that was detrimental to their interests.

Farmers under the banner of Karnataka Rajya Rait Sangha and Hasiru Sene staged sit-in protest at Channamma Circle. They displayed placards and raised slogans against the state government for implementing the law that was against the interest of farmers.

Farmers gained entry in the premises of CADA office and attempted to lay siege to the union minister's office, but police prevented them from entering inside.

Farmers submitted memorandum to Angadi urging him to impress upon the state government to withdraw the new law that was not in the interest of farmers. They also cautioned to intensify their protest at village-level if the state government failed to withdraw the anti-farmer law.

Sangha leaders Chonappa Pujari, Jayashree Gurannavar, Raghavendra Nayak, Ashok Yamakanamaradi and others led the protest.