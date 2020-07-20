Ramesh Jarkiholi urges Centre to notify Mahadayi, Krishna awards

Jarkiholi urges govt to notify Mahadayi, Krishna awards

Raju Gavali
  • Jul 20 2020, 13:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2020, 13:42 ist
Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi

Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said that he has urged the Centre to notify Mahadayi Tribunal and Krishna Project phase-3 awards.

Jarkiholi informed reporters here on Monday that during his recent visit to New Delhi, he held discussion with Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh and requested him to notify the projects aimed to meet drinking water requirements.

"We hope that the awards will be notified soon," he added.

Jarkiholi said he also held a meeting with state legal team led by Mohan Katarki regarding the Mahadayi case coming in the Supreme Court for hearing tentatively on August 24.

He said the state has its legal team and it has not been disbanded.

Gajendra Singh
Ramesh Jarkiholi
Mahadayi Award
Karnataka

