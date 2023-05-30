Trainee flight makes emergency landing in Belagavi

There was no casualty, airport officials said

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • May 30 2023, 11:09 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 11:09 ist
A trainee flight made an emergency landing at Honnihal village in Belagavi taluk besides the airport due to technical problem on Tuesday. 

Two persons were onboard flight VT-R of Redbird Aviation Flight Training Organisation that landed on agricultural lands at Honnihal. 

There was no casualty, airport officials said. 

Marihal police have registered a case. 

Farmers and others in the neighbourhood rushed to the accident site to extend help.

Belagavi
Karnataka
India News

