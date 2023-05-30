Trainee flight makes emergency landing in Belagavi

A trainee flight made an emergency landing at Honnihal village in Belagavi taluk besides the airport due to technical problem on Tuesday.
Two persons were onboard flight VT-R of Redbird Aviation Flight Training Organisation that landed on agricultural lands at Honnihal.
There was no casualty, airport officials said.
Marihal police have registered a case.
Farmers and others in the neighbourhood rushed to the accident site to extend help.
