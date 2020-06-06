Vehicle suspected of transporting beef set on fire near Belagavi

Suspecting that cow meat was being transported to Goa, unidentified persons set goods vehicle on fire near Karle village in Belagavi taluk on Friday night. Incident came to the fore on Saturday.

Usually, vehicles carrying vegetables, milk and other essentials being transported to Goa and other towns plying via Karle village near Belagavi.

Sources said that for the past few days vehicles carrying meat were stopped and were handed over to police by section of activists suspecting it to be cow meat.

Persons who set the vehicle on fire were yet to be identified.

Jurisdictional Belagavi Rural police have rushed to the spot.

More details were awaited.