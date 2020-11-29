Vatal Nagaraj opposes MDA, blocks highway

Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha leader Vatal Nagaraj slammed Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for establishing Maratha Development Authority (MDA) and not heeding the request of the people to reconsider it.

Staging a protest against MDA, Vatal Nagaraj and supporters blocked the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, at Columbia Asia Hospital junction, in the city, on Sunday. The Police took him into custody and cleared the traffic.

Nagaraj alleged that Yediyurappa is not only stubborn but also illusory. The CM planned MDA to lure voters in Basavakalyan region, which has 40,000 Maratha voters, he commented. Yediyurappa never concentrated on developing the land of Basavanna, the social reformer.

The Kannadigas at Talawadi, on Karnataka-Tamil-Nadu border and Kasaragod, Karnataka-Kerala border, are facing difficulties. But, the CM never bothered to resolve their issues. Now, he is playing a drama of including the Veerashaiva-Lingayats community in the central OBC list. “Why Bharat Ratna was not conferred on late Shivakumara Swami of Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru? Why Basavanna statue was not installed?", he asked.

However, Nagaraj refused to react to the statements of MLA M P Renukacharya and Basavanagouda Yatnal.

Dec 5 bandh

Nagaraj said, more than 1,500 organisations have assured to extend support to the Karnataka bandh called on December 5, against the establishment of MDA. He also urged JD(S) and Congress to extend support to the bandh.