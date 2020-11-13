Veteran journalist and writer Ravi Belagere passes away

Veteran journalist and writer Ravi Belagere passes away

Belagere was known for his popular Kannada tabloid HI Bangalore

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 13 2020, 08:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2020, 08:27 ist
Ravi Belagere. Credit: Twitter/@ravibelagere

Veteran journalist and writer Ravi Belagere passed away after suffering a heart attack in the wee hours of Friday. He was 62.

Belagere was known for his Kannada tabloid Hi Bangalore and various other literary works. He was honoured with many awards including the Karnataka Sahitya Academy Award, Rajyothsava award, Karnataka Media Academy Award for Lifetime achievement among others.
 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Journalist
Death

What's Brewing

Speak Out: November 13, 2020

Speak Out: November 13, 2020

DH Toon | Personal liberty and travesty of justice

DH Toon | Personal liberty and travesty of justice

These TN villages shun bursting crackers to save birds

These TN villages shun bursting crackers to save birds

After a long ride, Harley-Davidson is leaving India

After a long ride, Harley-Davidson is leaving India

1 in 3 professionals optimistic about their finances

1 in 3 professionals optimistic about their finances

'Covid patients face major long-lasting health effects'

'Covid patients face major long-lasting health effects'

 