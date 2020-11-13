Veteran journalist and writer Ravi Belagere passes away

Veteran journalist and writer Ravi Belagere passed away after suffering a heart attack in the wee hours of Friday. He was 62.
Belagere was known for his Kannada tabloid Hi Bangalore and various other literary works. He was honoured with many awards including the Karnataka Sahitya Academy Award, Rajyothsava award, Karnataka Media Academy Award for Lifetime achievement among others.
