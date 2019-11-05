Videogate: Siddaramaiah sees BJP plot in tape leak

The audio tape of Yediyurappa is made public by the BJP leaders for unseating him, according to Congress legislature party leader, Siddaramaiah, reports DHNS from Shivamogga.

Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah said that the truth behind the resignation of 17 legislators had become public.

"Do they have common sense when they say that Siddaramaiah toppled the coalition government? Did I resign as MLA?" he sought to know.

Referring to the chief minister's statement that he was walking on tight rope, Siddaramaiah said: "I asked him to resign out of concern for him. He is an elderly man and may collapse at any time."