Virtual fundraising for K'taka musicians from June 25

Virtual fundraising for Karnataka musicians from June 25-27

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 24 2021, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2021, 22:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fundraiser concert ‘Kalanidhi’ to help musicians affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be held through social media platforms from June 25-27.

The programme will be streamed through Facebook and Twitter pages of Deputy CM C N Ashwath Narayan, Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya, singer Vijay Prakash and the Youtube channel ‘Kalanidhi’.

Among the prominent names expected to perform in the virtual concert are Hariharan, Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Raghu Dixit, Archana Udupa, Anuradha Bhat and others.

Karnataka
Music
Fundraising

