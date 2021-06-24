Virtual fundraising for Karnataka musicians from June 25-27

A fundraiser concert ‘Kalanidhi’ to help musicians affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be held through social media platforms from June 25-27.

The programme will be streamed through Facebook and Twitter pages of Deputy CM C N Ashwath Narayan, Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya, singer Vijay Prakash and the Youtube channel ‘Kalanidhi’.

Among the prominent names expected to perform in the virtual concert are Hariharan, Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Raghu Dixit, Archana Udupa, Anuradha Bhat and others.