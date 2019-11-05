Will change state’s face in next 100 days: BSY

The state government will change the face of Bengaluru and Karnataka in the next 100 days, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Tuesday.

He, along with his Cabinet colleagues, released a 96-page book comprising department-wise achievements in the first 100 days of the BJP government. The government completed 100 days on November 3.

“The first 100 days have been a trial by fire, with unprecedented floods that marooned hundreds of villages,” Yediyurappa said. “The way we handled the floods is, according to me, our biggest achievement that I’m proud of.”

Going forward, Yediyurappa said the government will leave no stone unturned to develop the state. “I’m glad that we are behind the floods and we can focus on development,” he said.

The BJP government, he said, came to power with many new concepts of development. “Our government is pro-farmer and corruption-free. I’ve held several meetings with officials to speed up administrative machinery. The government’s aspirations have been made clear to the officials. While the government’s priority changed as floods persisted, our objective to protect the interests of the people of the state remained firm,” he said.

For Bengaluru development, of which he is in charge, Yediyurappa said that he would meet some experts on November 6 to obtain their inputs. “I went on city rounds only once, but all my Bengaluru ministers are also working. I’ll go again on city rounds soon,” he said. “In the next 100 days, we will change the face of Bengaluru as well as Karnataka, but I need another 100 days to show work.”

Yediyurappa admitted that he did not spend the first 100 days in office happily due to the flood situation. “But there’s political contentment. How can I work otherwise?” he said.

Asked how much he would score his government’s performance in the first 100 days, Yediyurappa said: “How can I score myself? The people of the state will give me marks.” When it was pointed out that Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah had given him zero marks, he curtly said, “Please don’t bring up that great man’s name here.”