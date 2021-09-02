Will discuss rising fuel prices with FM: Bommai

Will discuss rising fuel prices with FM Nirmala Sitharaman, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

'It depends on international prices', he said when asked about the rising prices of petrol and diesel

PTI
PTI, Hubballi,
  • Sep 02 2021, 17:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2021, 17:32 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Thursday said he would discuss with the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman the issue of rising retail fuel prices.

"It depends on international prices," he said when asked about the rising prices of petrol and diesel and LPG cylinder and that "people are angry about it".

"Let's see. I will speak to Central Ministers (on rising prices)", Bommai said.

On the Congress allegation that retail prices have gone up despite crude oil prices ruling lower, he said the prices do not depend on only that factor. In this context, he referred to various factors including refining, financial health of companies in the sector and payments in lieu of oil bonds (issued by the previous UPA government).

"They (the Congress) know it. They were in power earlier. The prices had also gone up when they were in power," Bommai said. "Anyway, the Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) is coming (to Karnataka) on September 5. I will discuss with her," the Chief Minister added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
fuel price hike
Nirmala Sitharaman

Related videos

What's Brewing

China's mentally ill yearn to step from the shadows

China's mentally ill yearn to step from the shadows

Three ways to lose weight - which one suits you best?

Three ways to lose weight - which one suits you best?

ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits

ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits

Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?

Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?

Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?

Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?

Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan

Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan

How a robot's gaze can affect the human brain

How a robot's gaze can affect the human brain

This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density

This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density

 