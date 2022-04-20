Won’t admit RTE students, say unaided schools in Karnataka

Private unaided schools have warned the government of not offering admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, if the government withholds the RTE reimbursement, in the name of renewal of recognition.
In a statement issued to the press, The Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association said that they have submitted a request regarding the same to the principal secretary of the Department of Primary and Secondary Education.
