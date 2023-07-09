All is wine at Hunter Valley!

Boldly leading the pack of new age wine producing countries and giving some serious threat to the tripartite old guard of France, Spain and Italy, Australia has carved a niche for itself in the world of oenology for the last few decades. It has achieved this by being the birthplace of some of the most experimental expressions of the drink. Easy to drink, and pretence-free, Australian wines are known for not taking themselves too seriously.

And the epicentre of this movement is undoubtedly the Hunter Valley in the state of New South Wales. Known for its exquisite varieties of Semillon and Shiraz (also known as Syrah in France), it’s renowned worldwide as a gourmet getaway that complements the wine. It does this by playing host to over 150 cellar doors and a growing number of innovative restaurants offering opportunities for indulgence across every pocket of the region.

Tour of beauty

At New South Wales, a place that is saturated with award-winning wineries, acclaimed restaurants, and luxury accommodations, I signed up for the unique Icons of Hunter Valley Tour where three of the valley’s most stellar vineyards get together and team up for a progressive wine experience for lovers of the grape.

My first stop was at one of the valley’s most famous, family-owned wine brands. Located in Broke Road, Pokolbin, the main town of Hunter Valley, Tyrrell’s is home to some of Australia’s most awarded wines, including the celebrated Vat 1 Semillon. While giving me a tour of the vast winery, including the sprawling vineyards, my host Scott Richardson told me that the Tyrrell family has been producing wines in this very location since 1858. This makes them one of the oldest and most successful family-owned wineries in both Hunter Valley and Australia. A brief tasting of some of their iconic Semillons, Shiraz, Chardonnays and even a few of the fortified dessert wines left me buzzing with excitement for what was to come next. Quite literally!

‘Wine’ing trail continues

A short drive away, on McDonald’s road is the super modern-looking cellar door-cum-restaurant of Brokenwood Wines. Established in 1970, this is one of Australia’s most reputable premium wine labels and a must-visit in the Hunter Valley. Consistently listed as a five-star winery, Brokenwood is home to the famous Graveyard Vineyard Shiraz, the highly acclaimed ILR Reserve Semillon, and the popular Cricket Pitch Range. My third pit stop for the day, just before the early evening sun melted into the craggy mountains beyond, was at another Hunter Valley icon. It is said that a young man named Audrey Wilkinson (yes, even I was surprised and thought it was a lady’s name!) planted the first vines in Pokolbin in 1866 and was an early innovator in producing fine wine.

The 270-acre vineyard is named after this early wine pioneer of Australia. Kate, my wine guide let me know that Audrey’s legacy of “it’s all about the taste” is at the centre of everything the winery continues to do.