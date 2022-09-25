The signs of addiction

The 31st of August 2022 was International Overdose Day. I trailed all the campaigns happening internationally. On this day, the grief of friends and family of those who died of an overdose is acknowledged. Many family members speak about the journey of their loved ones during these campaigns. This remains the most heart-wrenching part every year. This year as I watched a few videos, there was something I noticed. Many family members spoke about how they misunderstood the symptoms of addiction in their loved ones.

Signs and symptoms of addiction in our loved ones often go unnoticed. This is also mostly because the concerned person goes an extra mile to make it seem otherwise. In a planet plagued with climate crisis and rising ill health, it can be quite confusing to tell it apart. Drugs these days are more accessible than ever before.

When a stressor remains persistent, some people tend to resort to drugs. What often starts as a coping mechanism, eventually becomes a dependence. However, this is mostly maintained very discreetly. It reaches a point where, a spouse, parent or sibling may never realise this secretive journey the loved one is embarking on.

Behavioural signs

On the same note, it would be worth mentioning secretive behaviour as a first sign. Behavioural signs manifest shortly after someone starts using drugs. They may constantly recline to private spots where they can use the drugs. Illicit drugs are often sold by drug dealers who charge a fortune for these. This may make the person using drugs to keep borrowing money from friends or family. An unusual need for money is a sign to look out for. In some extreme cases, they may also resort to thieving money from one’s own house or selling pricey possessions.

It is quite common for them to find a new set of friends with whom they use drugs. They may start withdrawing from family and possibly quit talking to old friends. They endlessly try to keep friends and family in the dark. Conversations become typically tinged with confabulations. They may struggle to maintain consistency in their stories. A frequent fallout with colleagues or classmates could also be a sign. Some may also show an unusual interest in a family member’s prescriptions.

“Have you bought your sedatives for this month,” can often be assumed to be a question of care. A family member who is on prescription drugs could possibly never see the harm in this. Ironically, most often, they ask this to steal the prescription drugs for themselves. You may often find them loitering around drug cabinets in the house. This becomes dicey when it is a young drug user and senior person living together. For instance, a grandfather could ask “I’m not sure why I seem to be running out of my tablets faster.” The younger person may say “You may have dropped a few or taken more.” They would try to talk the old person into thinking it is their failing memory. One doesn’t have to be addicted to prescription drugs for them to seek these. They may use this as a substitute when they can’t access their illicit drugs. Or mix it with alcohol for a higher high.

Look out for anhedonia

Anhedonia is a term used to describe the loss of interest in otherwise pleasurable activities. Many studies have posited this as an etiological factor in substance misuse.

This is hugely connected to the onset, escalation and relapse of drug abuse. Whilst this is true, anhedonia can also consequently set in after repeated drug use. Thus, this behavioural sign typically would mean frequent absence in social events. They may also slow down or stop all the activities they were interested in before.

Finally, a fallout of responsibilities is a major sign. They may stop showing up at work or start bailing out of school.

We live in a busy world plagued with digital overstimulation. It is imperative to take time off to heed changes in loved ones. How about we start today?

(The author is a substance misuse recovery coordinator with NHS England, based within the specialised team at Her Majesty’s Prison Eastwood Park.)