The sun combater

Wearing sunscreen is a must, whether indoors or outdoors, throughout the year, every day. Looking for the perfect pick for yourself? Here’s what to look for while making your investment.

The anti-ageing agent

Dermatologist Dr Madhuri Agarwal, founder & medical director of Yavana Aesthetics Clinic, says, “When buying sunscreen, always look for UVA and UVB protection. UVA is the culprit for the skin’s early ageing and wrinkles and UVB causes sunburn. UVA protection is marked as PA (Protection grade) on the sunscreen bottle. PA +++ is considered good UVA protection. UVB protection is measured as SPF. An SPF 30 is recommended.” If you sweat a lot or live in a humid climate, then look for added water-resistant properties to prevent the sunscreen from wearing off easily. Adds dermatologist Dr Chytra V Anand, chief formulator and founder, SkinQ, “A Vitamin C (built-in) powered sunscreen works well in reducing tan, sun damage and preventing pigmentation.”

The anti clogger

Since sunscreen needs to be applied frequently, every day, does it block skin pores with sweat buildup? “Use a gel formulation, not very thick, to avoid causing excess oil production that clogs up your pores. Use a moisturiser base only if you have dry skin,” says Dr Chytra. Choose a gel, or matte sunscreen if you have oily skin. Also, ensure to remove your sunscreen completely by the end of the day.

Gel works best

Which format works best with gels, creams, roll-ons, and sprays fighting for their place under the sun? “Apply a lightweight gel for daily use. Or else, a cream format ensures even distribution, unlike a spray,” advises Dr Chytra. “Gel works best for oily skin, saving the pores from clogging. A cream format also functions as a hydrator. Spray and roll-on sunscreens can be used for re-application — a spray for larger body areas, and roll-on for smaller areas like ears, lips, and hands,” adds Dr Madhuri.

The inbuilt factor

“Cosmetics inbuilt with SPF cannot replace a regular sunscreen. You would apply very little makeup, not fulfilling the recommended requirement of sunscreen (of one shot glass sunscreen). Applying them would give some degree of added protection with your base sunscreen,” explains Dr Madhuri. Dab on the sunscreen after your makeup application.

The body factor

The recommended SPF for Indian skin indoors is SPF 30 and outdoors is SPF 50. “The delicate facial skin needs a higher degree of protection from sun damage like tanning and pigmentation, hence a higher SPF. Body sunscreen also needs good protection from sun damage, but the skin is far more resilient. You can use a lotion base for the body for easy spread,” says Dr Chytra.

Myth

“It is a misconception that you do not need to wear sunscreen indoors or throughout the year. The UV light penetrates the window pane and sunshine prevails all year long,” says Dr Madhuri. “Dark skin does not need sunscreen, is another myth. It may be difficult to see sun damage on dark skin, but you are equally susceptible to sun damage. Also, using sunscreen does not save you from tanning. All sunscreens only offer 97-98% protection. This makes the Vitamin C ingredient in your sunscreen critical,” adds Dr Chytra. “Use a hybrid sunscreen — a combination of chemical and physical sunscreen as it offers better sun protection,” sums up Dr Madhuri.