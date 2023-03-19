The thrill of scaling Kodachadri hill

Kodachadri hill in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district is one of the most sought-after destinations for trekkers. The beautiful green hill (4,400 feet) is tucked in the Western Ghats and is located close to Nagara in the Hosanagara taluk of Shivamogga district, 80 kilometres from Shivamogga city. It is about 30 kilometres away from Kollur and shares a border with the Udupi district. Driving down to Kodachadri is a good option.

At Patalgere, the mountain’s base, we stayed in a homestay. On the first day of our two-day trip, we visited Hidlumane waterfalls and the Kodachadri peak the next morning.

The poorly maintained road that leads up to Hidlumane Falls winds through a forest. Renting a jeep from Patalgere is preferable to driving your own car. As you move farther into the forest, you’ll come across a few isolated homes and be amazed at how people can exist in such remote places. Nevertheless, the jeep won’t take you all the way to the falls; instead, you’ll need to walk a short distance through some rice fields and a forest.

After a short stroll, you may reach the first of the three waterfalls. Getting to the first one won’t be too difficult. But the second involves more of an effort. A massive tree branch that must have long since fallen off the side of the first falls must be climbed and leapt over. To go closer to the second waterfall, you must use all of your expertise to climb a very large, slippery rock.

The guesthouse staff informed us that Kodachadri hill’s top views of the sunrise and sunset are a sight not to be missed. We left early — around 5.30 am — but had to wait for the forest staff to collect the entrance fee at the foothill, from where the jeep would have to do a challenging climb uphill. Plastic is prohibited in the forest and rightfully so but despite that, we saw plastic strewn around at the top. Due to the dense fog, visibility was difficult, and the winding, muddy road (thank goodness it wasn’t raining) was similar to an off-road or cross-country drive.

The roller coaster ride ended after 30 minutes. Even though the viewpoint is surrounded by towering woods, all you can see are hills till they seem to meet the sky. We must have been at a height of 4,000 feet or thereabouts. It took around 15 minutes before the eastern sky gradually turned orange and kissed the woods. The sun emerged unexpectedly from a little distance, surprising us since we were anticipating it from the bright orange area. What an amazing sight it was!

After a brief ride, we arrived at the final stop — past which the jeep cannot continue. There are two houses and two temples here and the priest conducts daily puja in these shrines.

If you want to reach the peak of Kodachadri Hill, you must hike from here. Despite being steep, the ascent wasn’t too tricky. We, however, gave up after travelling 200 metres and decided to go back. Apparently, Shankaracharya scaled the hill to build the original Mookambika temple at its summit and later took the idol to Kollur, the current abode of the deity.

A Natural Heritage Site which is part of the Western Ghats, the Kodachadri Hill forms a lovely backdrop to the famous Kollur Mookambika Temple.

PS: For those who enjoy stargazing, the nights at the base are unique.