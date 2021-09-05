When water lilies laid the seeds for tourism

Water lilies in the paddy fields of Malarickal village are emerging as a fresh tourist attraction in Kerala. The nature’s seasonal visual treat is indeed making the title God’s Own Country more meaningful for Kerala.

Situated close to Kottayam town and surrounded by the backwaters of Kumarakom and paddy fields of Kuttanad in Alappuzha district, the pink

water lily spread of Malarickal started receiving tourists over the last few years as the photographs and videos captured by some local photographers went viral on social media.

Now Malarickal is not just a tourist spot, but also a favourite spot for pre and post wedding shoots. Despite the Covid scenario, scores of local tourists are thronging to the picturesque spot to enjoy the visual treat. The pink water lilies are indeed weeds for the farmers involved in paddy cultivation. They used to destroy it ahead of the cultivation. But after the cultivation when water enters the paddy fields lying close to the meeting point of Meenachil and Kodoor rivers, the water lilies, locally known as Ambal, bloom in the paddy fields. Water lilies are visible in a scattered manner all over the endless paddy fields of the region extending up to 2,000 acres. But in around 350 acres it spreads like a pink carpet. The visual treat is there only for a few hours in the morning as the water lilies wilt by noon. Hence, the ideal time to enjoy them is between 7 am and 11 pm.

The water lilies start blooming by mid July and will be at its peak during August and September and will come to an end by mid October. An Ambal fest is also being organised by the local tourism society and farmers societies offering facilities like boat rides through the water lily carpets. “Water lilies that are weeds for paddy cultivation have now sown the seeds for great tourism potential in the region,” says Malarickal Tourism Society secretary Shajimon.

During peak seasons like Onam and other holidays, the daily tourist arrival saw a steep rise of up to 3,000. The society, in association with local farmers societies, are offering boat rides. Around 60 rowing and motorised country boats with a seating capacity ranging from two to 15 are serving the area. A nominal fee will be charged.

The Kerala Tourism Department plans to explore the tourism potential of Malarickal, which is around ten kilometres from Kumarakom, and close to the Vembanad lake — the longest in the country and largest in Kerala — as well as the paddy fields of Kuttanad.

An adventure tourism project has been just launched at Kumarakom that offers kayaking facility. More are in the offing. Houseboats and traditional dishes of Karimeen (pearl spot fish) and duck add more flavour to the tourism potential of the region.

A tour through the traditional industries of the area like fish farming, a feel of the village life, boating through the narrow canal network of the village and facilities for swimming coaching are added attractions of Malarickal tourist village.

Situated around ten kilometres from Kottayam railway station and 85 kilometres from Cochin International Airport, the region also has many accommodation facilities ranging from homestays to luxury resorts.