Will 2022 be footloose, fancy-free?

It’s that time of the year when New Year resolutions, new beginnings, plans and more plans for the year unfold. As the new year arrives, it’s time to plan all the trips and vacations that one wishes to undertake in 2022. However, with a lot of restrictions on travel abroad, why not explore our very own evergreen Karnataka. Here’s a curated list of the top ten places that one should put on their bucket list before 2022 ends.

Hampi

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hampi is a beautiful city that preserves the historical remains. This historical marvel for visitors is located in the shadowy depths of hills and valleys in the state of Karnataka. Hampi is a backpacker’s paradise, with 500 historic monuments, stunning temples, vibrant street markets, and intriguing ruins of the Vijayanagar Empire.

Best time to visit: October to March

Kabini

One of the famous weekend getaway spots, Kabini is a great place to relax amidst beautiful scenery. Tracing the history of Kabini, it was once a private hunting area for the Britishers. Today, this place is a natural habitat for many animals, especially Asiatic elephants. There are various safaris to spot tigers, leopards, panthers, and elephants. This is an ideal option for anyone who needs a relaxing vacation in the woods.

Best time to visit: Throughout the year

Kemmanagundi

Located 289 km from Bengaluru, Kemmanagundi is a serene rural region bordered by forests. This place is named after Kemmanu which in Kannada language means red soil. It is known for its colourful night sky vistas from the Kemmangundi Sunset View Point. Other than this, the Shiva temple, the Rock Garden, Z point, Hebbe Falls, Kalahasti Falls are a few beautiful attractions that one shouldn’t miss seeing.

Best time to visit: September to May

Sakleshpur

Located in the Western Ghats mountain range, this hill station is surrounded by tea, coffee, and spice plantations. It has picturesque hiking paths that wind their way through lush, undulating hills to places like Shanti Falls and the prominent Z Point Trekking Peak, as well as beautiful valley views from Krishnarajendra Botanical Park. Nothing can beat the pristine natural beauty and landscapes in Sakleshpur.

Best time to visit: November to February

Bheemeshwari

Located in Mandya district, Bheemeshwari is a small village known for fishing. It is known as the “fishing heaven” since it is home to Mahseer fish, one of the world’s greatest game fish. Bheemeshwari is a top-notch destination for adventurers and bird watchers due to its proximity to the Cauvery River and significant forest cover with a diverse range of flora and fauna. It is also known for boating, adventure camps, trekking up the hills, and bird watching.

Best time to visit: Throughout the year

Vijayapura

Vijayapura, a tourist attraction in Karnataka, takes visitors back in time through its magnificent old structures, including the Gol Gumbaz and Ibrahim Rauza, known as the Taj Mahal of the Deccan. During the Kalyani Chalukyas time, Vijayapura was known as Vijaypur, which means ‘City of Victory’. Today, Vijayapura is a commercial area in Karnataka. This could be a perfect getaway for any history lover.

Best time to visit: October to March

Karwar

Located 508 km from Bengaluru, Karwar is known for its magnificent beaches and lush green forest. It is surrounded by casuarinas trees along the coastline of the Arabian Sea. Known as the photographer’s paradise, Karwar is noted for its historic and beautiful architecture and stunning scenery. This place is also known for various adventure activities like snorkelling, scuba diving, and surfing.

Best time to visit: November to April

Dandeli

Situated on the river Kali, Dandeli is home to many wild animals like panthers, tigers, leopards, antelopes, elephants, and more. Surrounded by lush green mountains of the Western Ghats, this place is known for its adventure trails. River rafting, bungee jumping, canoeing, cycling, trekking, and other adventurous activities are famous here. The Kavla Caves, Ulavi Temple, Satholi Falls, and the iconic Sykes Point, which offers travellers a stunning view of Dandeli, are

popular tourist sites here.

Best time to visit: October to May

Honnavar

Honnavar, a coastal town, is known for its picturesque beauty and simplicity. Honnavar has long been a significant harbour, with various trade operations taking place. Thanks to its antiquities and culture, this port town has been ruled by many dynasties. It has scenic beaches and immaculate waterfalls that make one feel enraptured.

Best time to visit: September to March

Kundapura

This temple town is best described as culturally rich, a treasure trove of fascinating scenery, and a spiritual environment. Located at a distance of 411 km, Kundapura is a prominent destination with breathtaking scenic beauty. Nature lovers will enjoy hiking, trekking, rock climbing, and boating, which will make anyone’s trip unforgettable.

Best time to visit: October to April