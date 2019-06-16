Where off-beaten paths lead

Becoming an artist was never her first choice despite the fact she was born in The City of Joy, famous for creative geniuses. From her childhood days, Swati Pasari had been taught that she needed to study and join the paternal manufacturing trade. And that was exactly what she was doing. After all, she belonged to a Marwari business family based in Kolkata.

“After returning from Australia where I studied commerce and completing my graduation from Calcutta University, I had this strange feeling of emptiness. I often asked myself a question, ‘Who am I, and what is the purpose of my life?’ Imagine, I was just out of my teens then,” shares Swati.

“It was then that I decided to get into fine arts. Considering my family and professional background, it was a bit difficult to convince my parents. But fortunately, my grandfather supported me,” she says.

Grandfather’s support meant a lot to her. Another helping hand came in the form of a cousin brother, who initiated her into pranic healing — a hand that completely changed her life.

Unknowingly, her paintings started having an element of spirituality in them, which appealed to many. “But, at that time I indulged in painting as a hobby. I had no idea that it will turn into a profession one day,” she says. But it did.

Swati held her first exhibition in August 2008, at Genesis Art Gallery in Kolkata. The show was much appreciated and there has been no looking back for this artist since then.

In the last one decade, Swati has held shows at various galleries in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, besides Kolkata. She also did shows in Tokyo, Jakarta, London, Miami and Dubai.

She has been a part of group shows like Soulmate (New Delhi), Manthan (New Delhi), Within Reach Edition-IX (Delhi), World Art Dubai (Dubai), Aesthetic Resonance, India Art Festival (Mumbai) and Walls With Stories (Bengaluru) etc.

A typical day for her starts with an early morning exercise.

The day she spends at her studio, creating new art works. Through the day, she involves herself in different other activities like meditation, introspection and spending time with family.

“Morning exercise fills me with positivity; meditation gives peace while introspection helps me develop as an artist,” she says. The most extraordinary thing about her is that she never plans anything. Her art work is always a spontaneous one. “I let my innermost feelings flow out on the canvas, often losing myself in the process and letting the brush take over,” she remarks. Ask her who inspires her the most, and she says, “All artists are inspirational in their own way; each has a unique perspective on life. So each one has something to teach me. I think we all can learn from each other,” she says.

“It’s important that you find your inner calling and pursue that with passion,” she says. “Walking on your own path is never easy. The road is always difficult, but we have to be courageous enough to forge our way forward,” she signs off.