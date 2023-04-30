Feedback From Our Readers

I enjoyed reading this article! ('Carpenters Of The Wild'/Art & Pursuits April 23). Celebrating and raising awareness about nature (especially the little creatures) is so important! Incidentally, I am a naturalist. I guide people visiting our national parks and also train naturalists (or try to!)

Sarath Champati

As a generalist, I enjoyed reading this article ('A Scientific Search For The Soul?/Big Picture, April 23). Consciousness is of great importance and the issues involved were well brought up, by comparing conscious and unconscious states. It appears to me consciousness is not confined to just mental subjective experience. I wish to add to the dilemma by saying that it is a combination of soul and brain!

A Sethuramiah

Thank you for this article (Wonder Woman/Gender, March 9). A well-written piece full of facts and the pains of idealism. Imperfection needs intelligence, uncertainty demands authority, and acceptance requires surrender.

Venkatesh S

Such a beautiful read ('Perfectly Imperfect/Big Picture, March 26). I have been fat-shamed ever since I was a chubby teenager. It was always 'bachpan mein to itni pyari thi, ab kya ho gaya?' On top of that, I was afflicted by pimples and I was awkward. I grew up with very low self-worth. That is why I post so many photos of myself now: I love the praise I get, and yes, now I feel good.

Rana Safvi

This is to convey my appreciation to the author of the article ('Reshaping The Cityspace'/Big Picture, April 16). Each and every topic, right from honking on the roads to making space for children... well thought out and reflects every responsible Indian's dream and plea!

Vasudha S

This is a wonderful article. ('Antibiotic Resistance: A Disaster In The Making'/Wellness, March 19) The situation is very very scary. I didn’t realise that wastewater reaching waterbodies has a role as well. This must be highlighted to the top administration, and something has to be done.

Dr Ramakrishna Babu, nephrologist, UK

Excellent article. ('Antibiotic Resistance: A Disaster In The Making'/Wellness, March 19) You have covered all aspects of antibiotic resistance backed with relevant statistics. The best part is the reader can understand the burden and its importance.

Dr Prasanna Abbur, Oman