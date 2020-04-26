Bookrack For The Week April 26th to May 2

The Meaning of India

Raja Rao

Penguin 2020, ebook, Rs 319.20

First published in 1996 when he was 88 years old, this selection of nearly six decades of Raja Rao’s non-fiction, is an audacious contemplation on the deeper significance of India.

Delhi In Historical Perspectives

K A Nizami

(Translated by Ather Farouqui)

OUP 2020, pp 184, £22.99

This book is a compilation of the historian’s lectures delivered at the University of Delhi and the Ghalib Institute in Delhi, first published in Urdu in 1972. The author’s conversational style, replete with literary allusions, makes this an essential read for lovers and admirers of this beguiling city and its historic Sufi culture.

Memory Of Light

Ruth Vanita

Penguin 2020, ebook, Rs 319.20

Narrated in the voice of Nafis, this book weaves an exquisite web of conversations, songs and reminiscences around a life-changing love.

A Fistful Of Mustard Seeds

E Santhosh Kumar

(Translated by P N Venugopal)

Niyogi Books 2020, pp 216, Rs 350

These 12 stories, originally written in Malayalam, explore moral dilemmas and personal traumas while delving into the dark recesses of the soul.

Relentless Pursuit

Bradley J Edwards

Simon & Schuster 2020, ebook,

Rs 706.65

This is the definitive account of the Epstein saga, personally told by the gutsy lawyer who took on one of the most brazen sexual criminals in the history of the US.