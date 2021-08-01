Bookrack for the week (Aug 1 to Aug 7)

Mahasena

Kala Krishnan

Westland

pp 264, Rs 399

A reimagining of the life and exploits of the magnificent young god, Murugan, this book is resonant with the stories that were, as well as vividly original.

The Sweetness Of Water

Nathan Harris

Hachette

pp 368, Rs 899

In the dying days of the American Civil War, newly freed brothers Landry and Prentiss find themselves cast into the world without a penny to their names. They’re soon discovered by the land’s owner, George Walker, a man still reeling from the loss of his son in the war.

AgniBaan

S Venkatesh

TreeShade Books

pp 336, Rs 350

A young warrior sails from Egypt to a secret destination in India, carrying a mysterious package from the Great Pyramid. He guards a secret for which wars have been fought. But the forces of darkness are not far behind.

Fatal Mistakes

Vedashree

Khambete-Sharma

HarperCollins

pp 252, Rs 299

Mumbai Daily reporter Avantika Pandit wants to cover crime. What she has are a bunch of mysterious texts that hint at deadly, hidden crimes, which she absolutely, positively shouldn’t be digging into.

The Key Man

Simon Clark

Penguin

pp 352, Rs 799

With a cast

featuring famous billionaires and statesmen moving across Asia, Africa, Europe and America, this is the story of how the global elite was duped by a capitalist fairy tale.