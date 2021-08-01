Bookrack for the week (Aug 1 to Aug 7)

Bookrack for the week (Aug 1 to Aug 7)

New releases of the week (Aug 1 to Aug 7)

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 01 2021, 01:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2021, 02:00 ist

Mahasena

Kala Krishnan

Westland
pp 264, Rs 399

A reimagining of the life and exploits of the magnificent young god, Murugan, this book is resonant with the stories that were, as well as vividly original.

 

The Sweetness Of Water

Nathan Harris

Hachette
pp 368, Rs 899

In the dying days of the American Civil War, newly freed brothers Landry and Prentiss find themselves cast into the world without a penny to their names. They’re soon discovered by the land’s owner, George Walker, a man still reeling from the loss of his son in the war.

 

AgniBaan

S Venkatesh

TreeShade Books
pp 336, Rs 350

A young warrior sails from Egypt to a secret destination in India, carrying a mysterious package from the Great Pyramid. He guards a secret for which wars have been fought. But the forces of darkness are not far behind.

 

Fatal Mistakes

Vedashree
Khambete-Sharma

HarperCollins
pp 252, Rs 299

Mumbai Daily reporter Avantika Pandit wants to cover crime. What she has are a bunch of mysterious texts that hint at deadly, hidden crimes, which she absolutely, positively shouldn’t be digging into.

 

The Key Man

Simon Clark

Penguin
pp 352, Rs 799

With a cast
featuring famous billionaires and statesmen moving across Asia, Africa, Europe and America, this is the story of how the global elite was duped by a capitalist fairy tale.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Books
New
Fiction

What's Brewing

Here's a look at inter-state border disputes in India

Here's a look at inter-state border disputes in India

Tokyo 2020 medals are made of your old phones!

Tokyo 2020 medals are made of your old phones!

Kitchen robot - A new future for fast food?

Kitchen robot - A new future for fast food?

Five timeless songs that make Mohammed Rafi a legend

Five timeless songs that make Mohammed Rafi a legend

Boxer Panghal ousted from Olympics, loses to Martinez

Boxer Panghal ousted from Olympics, loses to Martinez

 