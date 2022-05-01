Bookrack for the week (May 1 to May 7)

To France - In India

Raghu Rai and Emmanuel Lenain

Raghu Rai Foundation, pp 208, Rs 3,799

This beautifully produced coffee-table book brings together the Ambassador of France’s photographs of various sights and sounds of India and renowned photographer Raghu Rai’s clicks of France’s stunning landscapes and people.

Hear Yourself

Prem Rawat

HarperOne

pp 272, Rs 399

Packed with powerful insights and compelling stories, this book introduces readers to an ancient line of practical wisdom that enlightens us with a simple way to listen. By doing so, the author reveals, we can “profoundly change our understanding of ourselves, those around us, and our lives.”

Leaving Isn’t The Hardest Thing

Lauren Hough

Hodder, →pp 314, Rs 699

At once razor-sharp, profoundly brave, and often very funny, these essays interrogate our notions of ecstasy, queerness, and what it means to live freely.

The No-Show

Beth O’Leary

Quercus, →pp 400, Rs 699

This is a brilliantly funny, heartbreaking and joyful novel about dating, waiting, and the ways love can find us.

Hymns in Blood

Nanak Singh and Navdeep Suri

(Translator)

Harper

Perennial

pp 264, Rs 499

Khoon de Sohile, first published in February 1948, and now translated for the first time into English, provides a timely reminder of the grief and trauma that a religious divide brings in its

wake.