Bookrack for the week (May 1 to May 7)

To France - In India
Raghu Rai and Emmanuel Lenain
Raghu Rai Foundation, pp 208, Rs 3,799
This beautifully produced coffee-table book brings together the Ambassador of France’s photographs of various sights and sounds of India and renowned photographer Raghu Rai’s clicks of France’s stunning landscapes and people.
Hear Yourself
Prem Rawat
HarperOne
pp 272, Rs 399
Packed with powerful insights and compelling stories, this book introduces readers to an ancient line of practical wisdom that enlightens us with a simple way to listen. By doing so, the author reveals, we can “profoundly change our understanding of ourselves, those around us, and our lives.”
Leaving Isn’t The Hardest Thing
Lauren Hough
Hodder, →pp 314, Rs 699
At once razor-sharp, profoundly brave, and often very funny, these essays interrogate our notions of ecstasy, queerness, and what it means to live freely.
The No-Show
Beth O’Leary
Quercus, →pp 400, Rs 699
This is a brilliantly funny, heartbreaking and joyful novel about dating, waiting, and the ways love can find us.
Hymns in Blood
Nanak Singh and Navdeep Suri
(Translator)
Harper
Perennial
pp 264, Rs 499
Khoon de Sohile, first published in February 1948, and now translated for the first time into English, provides a timely reminder of the grief and trauma that a religious divide brings in its
wake.
